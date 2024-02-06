Reality check: Pragmatic policy could outperform check-list reforms

A decade is a good time-frame to take stock of just how much we pushed the limits, how far inside the darker chambers we dragged ourselves to, and finally, how much changed as an outcome. As the Narendra Modi government completes a decade, it’s not a bad idea to take stock of economic policymaking from a bit of Joy Division lens.

A dispassionate analysis of the last decade throws up this point: the government has managed to check almost every major box on the “reforms wish-list’ of India since 1991. GST? Check. Lower corporate taxes? Check. Inflation-targeting monetary policy? Check. Conservative fiscal policy? Check. Tilt of public expenditure towards capex? Check. Skin-in-the-game manufacturing focus? Check (production-linked incentives). There aren’t too many big ideas left on the table, barring those whose global credibility is under a cloud today: free trade principles, for example, are tougher to justify in a world of US barriers and subsidies to home- and friend-shore strategic manufacturing verticals. While debates over implementation minutiae persist, such as GST slabs, the wish list has thinned. There is litigation, but the bulk of it is narcissism of small differences. Much of what is demanded isn’t politically feasible and doesn’t materially move the dial.

How about outcomes? Let’s start with GDP growth. The numbers are puzzling here. Since 1991, that trend-break year of reforms, India’s average GDP growth print has been about 6.3%. Taking 5-year blocks, growth accelerated from 5.14% annually in the first block (1991-95) to above 6% thereafter. But barring one roaring semi-decade (2006-2010), when it touched 8.36%, the economy has remained stuck at around 6.5% (if we exclude two prime covid years of a sharp downturn and pullback). As for the future, almost all medium-term projections put growth at the same pace. Not bad at all. But compared to what Japan did in the 1960s-80s, East Asia in the 1970-90s and China from the 1990s onwards, our economic growth is somewhat underwhelming.

An oft-used rationalization is the impact of global growth trends; its recent slowdown in comparison with the 1980s and 1990s may suggest it’s harder to grow rapidly now. But this isn’t borne out by data. Global GDP growth experienced a sharp pick-up from the mid-1980s, trending well over the 3% handle for most 5-year blocks since then. In the 10 years ending 2025, as per IMF data, global growth will average 3.25% for the decade, slower than the previous one but not materially from decadal averages since the 1980s.

India has had among the most conservative fiscal policy regimes for most of the past decade, including during covid. Also, aggressive public investment in infrastructure and fast (by Indian standards) implementation of an entire suite of supply-side reforms. If growth still doesn’t show a material trend-break, one must question if the much-touted reforms are causal enough variables to drive growth.

Perhaps the answers lie elsewhere. In a demand-constrained economy, should policy action focus on supply-side measures or try to stimulate demand? A tight fiscal stance in a demand-constrained economy is good for bond markets, but does it necessarily favour a higher trajectory of growth? Contrary to popular perception, India’s size of government and its participation in the economy are not exceptionally high. By Asian and even US standards, both are rather small. India’s share of government expenditure in GDP is 14-15%. In contrast, China’s is at about 35%. Some of it is a function of fiscal capacity, as state spends are constrained by revenues. But at a macro policy level, is a conservative fisc the right approach, especially when India funds almost all its public debt via local savings? There’s the issue of stability, of course, but it can be argued that the real market-clearing price of stability is the current account deficit (CAD) and not the fisc. In short, running a tight fisc when the CAD is at comfortable levels (it has been under 2% of GDP for most of the last decade) dampens potential growth.

Anaemic demand is evident in a range of consumer proxies, like slow growth in car sales over the decade and slower 2-wheeler sales. Is a corporate tax cut appropriate at (what was then) the bottom of a corporate profit cycle? The obvious aim of spurring private investment has not been achieved, as the private sector invests when it is close to running out of capacity. When demand is weak and capacity utilization is stuck at around mid-70%, as estimated, incremental profits don’t go into new investments. Again, lack of demand is the nut to crack.

Economies are complex and it’s tough to measure input-output causalities. East Asian successes likely had several causal factors, but a key one was their swapping of political allegiance (with the US-led West) for non-reciprocal market access. It enabled a massive increase in exports that drove their prosperity. It wasn’t a typical ‘reform,’ but a case of pragmatic day-to-day management.

India is in a sweet spot today, from global interest to vastly improved infrastructure, and primed for growth. But it’s the right time to judge policies on outcomes (in proportion to their politico-economic costs) and ensure mistakes of the past are not repeated. Notwithstanding what the commentariat says.

These are the author’s personal views.