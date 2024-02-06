Reality check: Pragmatic policy could outperform check-list reforms

Perhaps the answers lie elsewhere. In a demand-constrained economy, should policy action focus on supply-side measures or try to stimulate demand? A tight fiscal stance in a demand-constrained economy is good for bond markets, but does it necessarily favour a higher trajectory of growth? Contrary to popular perception, India’s size of government and its participation in the economy are not exceptionally high. By Asian and even US standards, both are rather small. India’s share of government expenditure in GDP is 14-15%. In contrast, China’s is at about 35%. Some of it is a function of fiscal capacity, as state spends are constrained by revenues. But at a macro policy level, is a conservative fisc the right approach, especially when India funds almost all its public debt via local savings? There’s the issue of stability, of course, but it can be argued that the real market-clearing price of stability is the current account deficit (CAD) and not the fisc. In short, running a tight fisc when the CAD is at comfortable levels (it has been under 2% of GDP for most of the last decade) dampens potential growth.