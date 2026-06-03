Discipline first: a rebalanced portfolio of assets could keep it resilient in the face of market turbulence

The global backdrop has been unusually crowded with cross-currents. Geopolitical unrest, sticky inflation in several pockets, erratic commodity cycles and elongated interest-rate cycles dominate investor minds. Tariff policy is once again reshaping global trade flows, with second-order effects on Indian exporters and supply-chain beneficiaries.
Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven concentration has pushed the US and some emerging-market indices (like Taiwan’s and South Korea’s) to multi-decade highs, with only a handful of mega-caps driving a disproportionate share of returns.
Crude oil is a structural variable for India, with every $10 move in its price materially impacting our import bill, the rupee and inflation expectations.
Markets in recent times have tested the nerves of even the most seasoned investors. Whether volatility will persist is no longer a question. The challenge is how to deal with it without sacrificing long-term returns. ‘The investor who survives eventually thrives’ is a saying that has proven true in recent times.