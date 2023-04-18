Rebuff WTO advice but mull it over for strategy3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:39 PM IST
We need not axe smartphone tariffs as the global trade body would have India do, as this could prove disruptive, but let’s plot a future of export success without props and barriers
It isn’t too difficult for India to shrug off Monday’s advice by a dispute-resolving panel of the World Trade Organization (WTO) that held Indian tariffs on mobile phones (and some other electronic items) to be in violation of a trade agreement. In response to objections raised in 2019 by the EU, Japan and Taiwan, the panel asked New Delhi to align its policy—axe import duties, i.e.—with its obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, 1994. We have potent motives not to comply. Our exports of electronic items have been rising smartly, with smartphones worth over $10 billion exported in 2022-23, as estimated. This is a sizzling global market. It hosts the world’s most valuable business of all time, Apple Inc, as well as our biggest success so far of an industrial policy designed to prop local production behind a hardy shield of double-digit import duty. In pursuit of self-reliance, Atmanirbhar Bharat has been sending up friendly flares to attract supply-chain rejigs by global megacorps looking to diversify away from China. And since the WTO’s appellate body hangs in limbo, our government could simply appeal the latest ruling to render it likewise. This would be expedient, no doubt. But whether it’s also advisable at a strategic rather than tactical level is not so clear.