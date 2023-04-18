Rebuff WTO advice but mull it over for strategy

India’s case at the WTO rested on the fact that products like smartphones did not exist when the relevant infotech pact was signed, back in 1996. Hence, we argued, we are not obliged by it to eliminate tariffs on these. What may be fine in letter, though, needn’t be so in spirit. The panel found us unable to show that assuming such exceptions was essential to the country’s consent and said we had been notified of the deal’s possibly enlarged scope. The reason this is unlikely to disrupt our game goes well with the tactical approach we have taken to world trade. The WTO’s apex device to settle disputes is dysfunctional because of US neglect, apiece with America’s own retreat from ideals of free trade. US-China ties were already fraying when covid choked supplies and gave Western megacorps another reason to explore ‘China-plus’ options. As geopolitical trends and business rethinks converge to offer India a splendid chance to play the next global factory, even if only as a buffer, the Centre has been wooing investment by turning policy knobs to that end. Today, the handsets we buy may cost more than what we’d pay in duty-free countries, but tens of thousands of local jobs have been created at home as Apple and Samsung vie to export the world’s favourite gizmo in bulk. We have a good buzz going. Why disturb it by slashing tariffs?