Recent correction in IT Services: Cracking the Code

This is not to suggest that the sector is immune to an economic slowdown. It is just that Indian IT companies seem to have more levers to navigate the challenges. The IT services companies in general generate superior returns in capital, have strong professional teams with great execution capabilities and the business is underpinned by a highly capital efficient business model. While we do not build our portfolios based on top-down sector allocation, given the above factors, we do tend to find more companies within the IT services sector from a bottom-up perspective. The sector has had its share of skeptics over the last two decades. At each inflection point, commentators have feared that Indian IT companies were not well-prepared to make the transition and hence would lose market share to global competitors. However, what is often overlooked is the inherent resilience of the sector and the under-appreciated fact that Indian IT companies have always done an admirable job of re-skilling the workforce at scale and have emerged stronger after each slowdown.