The narrative of India’s hurting rural economy is exaggerated if examined in the light of evidence
In recent years, particularly since the pandemic began in early 2020, public discourse and even policy decisions have operated under the assumption that India’s rural economy is hurting and our economic recovery from covid has been uneven, etc. However, the rural economy is multifaceted and the narrative around it needs to broaden to be realistic and true to facts. Currently, it is a mosaic of statistics open to individual interpretation (read imagination).