Recent data should nudge us to reassess claims of rural distress

Empirically, these assets have been observed to have a significant positive impact on productivity and income, and a negative association with migration within a short span of 2-3 years (study by Institute of Economic Growth, 2018). For states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, its share has shot up from 4% and 2% respectively in 2014-15 to 89% and 71% in 2021-22. The monetary share of works on individual land in total completed works has also risen from about 12% in 2014-15 to 32% in 2021-22. It is smaller compared to the share in the count of works done, as small projects on individual land are smaller than community assets like roads, etc, but the jump is substantial. If the monetary share continuously increases over time, then an interesting question to ponder will be the MGNREGS’s transformation into a grant for asset creation. Of course, we need to ensure that it facilitates genuine asset creation.