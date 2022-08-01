Recent good streak means time for Titan to run faster

All it probably needs is to push the pedal harder on launching limited editions and collectible models, perhaps taking a leaf out of the world’s largest maker of mainstream watches, Swatch’s, book. Especially the series it has just launched of watches fashioned after its sister brand's iconic Speedmaster, called the Moonwatch. This is an affordable, battery-operated version of the more sought-after mechanical version made by Omega which earned its stripes for being the first watch to go to the moon, worn by Neil Armstrong. The move, gimmicky, many would say, has nevertheless boosted the actual Speedmaster’s sales by 50%. Then, not so long ago, Swatch commissioned British Damien Hirst in 2018 to design a series of watches to commemorate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday. The watches sold out superfast and aftermarket sales reached prices that were several multiples higher.

