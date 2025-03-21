Reciprocal tariffs are just what the US needs to fix its manufacturing decline
Christopher Tang , Barrons 4 min read 21 Mar 2025, 12:32 PM IST
SummaryPresident Donald Trump’s new tariffs could fix longstanding problems with the U.S. trading system, Christopher Tang writes in a guest commentary.
Reciprocal tariffs are coming soon. Many economists and trade experts are concerned that they may backfire on President Donald Trump. But if you take the politics out of the issue, reciprocal tariffs could be an important first step toward fixing longstanding U.S. problems with trade and manufacturing.
