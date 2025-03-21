Reciprocal tariffs are just what the US needs to fix its manufacturing decline

Trump plans to start the new tariffs on April 2, though exactly how they will work is still under discussion. U.S. tariffs are among the lowest in the world. The new plan is expected to roughly equalize U.S. tariffs with the tariffs other countries impose on us. Trump and his advisors see them as an important part of their effort to negotiate to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., reduce trade deficits, and protect national security.