Record IPOs, muted returns: The other side of India’s primary market boom

This dilution happens for two broad reasons. The first is capital inefficiency. Listed companies in EM frequently raise funds and deploy them into businesses that generate weak returns. US companies, by contrast, have delivered far higher returns on invested capital, allowing them to sustain growth with relatively little new capital. Two decades ago, a $100 investment in US companies would have returned $72 to shareholders while the businesses themselves tripled in size. EM companies, in contrast, required an additional $109 of capital over the same period yet delivered far more modest growth.