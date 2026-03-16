India’s primary market had a blockbuster run last year, raising more than $21 billion across over 370 initial public offerings (IPOs). That firmly places the country among the world’s most active IPO venues, ranking third behind China/Hong Kong and the US in proceeds. Yet, as is often the case in markets, the headline numbers tell only part of the story.
Record IPOs, muted returns: The other side of India’s primary market boom
SummaryWhile India’s primary market raised $21 billion in 2025, investors saw little upside as promoters and existing shareholders captured most of the capital.
India’s primary market had a blockbuster run last year, raising more than $21 billion across over 370 initial public offerings (IPOs). That firmly places the country among the world’s most active IPO venues, ranking third behind China/Hong Kong and the US in proceeds. Yet, as is often the case in markets, the headline numbers tell only part of the story.
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