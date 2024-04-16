Recovering a masterpiece: The Ramcharitmanas is luminous in new light
Summary
- The illustrated version of Tulsidas’s epic from Varanasi shows what modern technology can do for our art and heritage
I have written in this space before about how technology artefacts can be used as instruments of power. Privacy is dead, and people the world over have become pawns in Big Tech’s relentless move to commoditize and sell human beings and their data. At the same time, image recognition algorithms baked into artificial intelligence (AI) systems have proven problematic. They harbour the biases of their programmers. This is not new; even the construction of US road bridges in New York state has been shown to have racist or discriminatory undertones in their design. This time, I want to focus on how technology artefacts can be used well in an unusual context.