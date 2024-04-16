Recovering a masterpiece: The Ramcharitmanas is luminous in new light

The Ramcharitmanas of Varanasi originated in that culturally rich city and is also known as the ‘illustrated’ Ramcharitmanas. Like Kamban’s re-creation in Tamil of the original Sanskrit epic by Valmiki, the Ramcharitmanas was written by the saint poet Goswami Tulsidas in a local language for a broader audience. His version is a 16th-century epic. Like Valmiki’s and Kamban’s epics, it narrates the story of Lord Rama, focusing on his trials, triumphs and moral teachings. The Varanasi version was an embellishment of Tulsidas’s original work, with intricate illustrations to go with almost 1,000 pages of its timeless verses. It married the literary richness of the text with the visual allure of artistic expression, using scenes from Varanasi as a basis for illustration. Each visual was a masterpiece in its own right, depicting a key moment from the narrative with exquisite craftsmanship.