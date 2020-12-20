Recovering from Covid-19 pandemic won't be easy for Indian women

While this particular burden might be eased once India returns to pre-pandemic levels of growth and families can hire servants again, the long-term prospects for women who work outside the home are even more worrying. According to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, the economic shock and the pandemic have shrunk the already low labor participation rate for women even further: It’s now 11% for women compared to 71% for men. And, even with so few of them in the workforce, women have suffered a much higher unemployment rate of 17% compared to 6% for men.