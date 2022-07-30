Recruit more Chinese entrepreneurs to bring their talents to America

While it’s not Ma’s first trip outside China since he criticized Communist Party officials in 2020 over regulation of his fintech giant Ant Group Co., it’s a stark change from the days when the billionaire was being advised by the government to not leave the country. In one sign of how skittish investors had been about the tycoon’s fate as recently as two months ago, Alibaba shares briefly lost $26 billion after a state media report that authorities had imposed curbs on a person surnamed Ma. Subsequent information made clear the report was referring to someone else.