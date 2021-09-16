Last week, Tata Steel invited job applications for earth-moving machinery operators at its West Bokaro division. As the steel-maker’s notice made clear, transgender individuals were more than welcome as candidates. This week, the Dutch paints major AkzoNobel in collaboration with National Small Industries Corp opened a paint academy in Delhi designed to focus on training, among others, people who identify as transgenders. Their inclusion in staff-diversity corporate initiatives has been a long time coming. It was in April 2014 that our Supreme Court, in its ruling on National Legal Services Authority vs. Union of India, recognized transgender individuals as distinct from the majority binary—and as a third gender under India’s Constitution. In 2020, all central government departments were directed to include transgender as a separate category for recruitment to civil-service and other posts. This July, Karnataka reserved state jobs for transgenders. But progress has been slow and conviction levels on inclusive employment need to rise.

Indian transgender folks, often clubbed as a community for a few commonalities of culture and experience, have been making news. From college principal Manabi Bandhopadhyay, activist-dancer Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and doctors Beoncy Laishram and V.S. Priya to politicians such as mayor Madhu Bai Kinnar and legislator Shabnam Bano, trans-people have gained professional profiles that have begun to counter misperceptions. Yet, few have regular jobs. Our census of 2011 found under half a million self-identifying as transgender, but this masks a problem of under-representation, as that figure is probably a big undercount. As many who consider themselves lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or self-identify in other ways (LGBTQ+) could confirm, an openly held identity at odds with popular expectations often acts as a job barrier. Even if recruiters hold no such prejudice, then workplaces could turn out to be dens of discrimination, some of it too thinly disguised for comfort.

As the corporate world reshapes recruitment policies in accordance with findings that internal diversity bears a correlation with superior results, it is time for gender-sensitization efforts to cover everyone. Affirmative action to impart modern skills could also be taken. Transgender recruits must not end up working in isolated groups. Assimilative goals have led avant-garde companies to set up practices aimed at ensuring that work conditions do not vary by identity. The use of frank feedback, creation of ‘ally’ groups and routine surveys of discriminatory attitudes are among the measures that have gained favour. More ideas will surely emerge as firms try to align their office cultures with the ideals they espouse. Small gestures could work. Unisex wash-rooms—often in addition to the usual two—have been sprouting in the West and are reportedly seen by some transgender workers as signals of accommodation. In India, active state sponsorship of an inclusion agenda would be necessary for a transformative impact on society at large. But the private pursuit of profit could also play a major role. Observations of group dynamics in business settings suggest that a high degree of goal-orientation, as often seen in well-motivated teams that must succeed in competitive markets, tends to foster unity and overcome divisions of identity. If performance pressure can rally people and have them valued for what they deliver, then diversity and success could reinforce each other.

