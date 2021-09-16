Recruit transgenders to foster greater diversity

As the corporate world reshapes recruitment policies in accordance with findings that internal diversity bears a correlation with superior results, it is time for gender-sensitization efforts to cover everyone. Affirmative action to impart modern skills could also be taken. Transgender recruits must not end up working in isolated groups. Assimilative goals have led avant-garde companies to set up practices aimed at ensuring that work conditions do not vary by identity. The use of frank feedback, creation of ‘ally’ groups and routine surveys of discriminatory attitudes are among the measures that have gained favour. More ideas will surely emerge as firms try to align their office cultures with the ideals they espouse. Small gestures could work. Unisex wash-rooms—often in addition to the usual two—have been sprouting in the West and are reportedly seen by some transgender workers as signals of accommodation. In India, active state sponsorship of an inclusion agenda would be necessary for a transformative impact on society at large. But the private pursuit of profit could also play a major role. Observations of group dynamics in business settings suggest that a high degree of goal-orientation, as often seen in well-motivated teams that must succeed in competitive markets, tends to foster unity and overcome divisions of identity. If performance pressure can rally people and have them valued for what they deliver, then diversity and success could reinforce each other.