Rahul Jacob: Are we destined to remain tangled up in red tape?
Summary
- Complying with India’s thicket of rules can be stressful. While ChatGPT might save us from the vague verbosity of government documents, untangling the country’s complex rules and regulations could defeat several iterations of AI.
Even the most globetrotting and good natured of business executives are guaranteed to find India’s rules and regulations bewildering. This week, a chief executive visiting from London expressed frustration at the number of boarding-pass checks that had occurred at the airport in Jaipur. But the most absurd was having a boarding pass checked as he disembarked in Delhi. When he sought to get on to the airport wi-fi, an act as simple as turning on your phone at most airports overseas, he discovered that foreigners need a coupon to access wi-fi in Indian airports.