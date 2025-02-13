Rahul Jacob: Are we destined to remain tangled up in red tape?

I was told that an international shipment of anything other than a document requires both a PAN and Aadhaar ID card. Muttering to myself like someone on the verge of madness, I raced across to my friendly DTDC outlet to be informed that it needed the same documents but could accept soft copies. The DTDC franchisee explained that these rules are necessary, as people might otherwise send illicit goods abroad such as gold and drugs. This made no sense to me, but for many people this logic is unimpeachable.