Red-tape relief: Six things India’s regulatory reform committee must do
Summary
- The announcement of a high-level panel on regulatory reforms is a breath of fresh air. Regulations should be guard-rails, not booby traps. It’s time to slash red tape, simplify laws and inject logic into governance.
In 2011, a British bakery was fined for selling metric bread rolls instead of the traditional imperial ones—because, apparently, the greatest threat to public order was a rogue baguette. This kind of regulatory absurdity will not come as a surprise to people in India, and that is exactly why the finance minister’s announcement of a High-Level Committee for Regulatory Reforms (HLC) is a breath of fresh air.