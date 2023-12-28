Redesign jobs to alleviate work stress and employee depression

Enterprises today face an epidemic of workplace stress and depression that takes an enormous toll on employees and corporate performance. In late 2019, the American Institute of Stress highlighted that 83% of US workers suffer from work-related stress, a third consult a doctor for stress-related issues and 18% had quit their jobs. And then there’s depression: According to a 2022 Deloitte survey in India, 59% of respondents reported symptoms of depression, including feelings of sadness, lack of interest, fatigue, concentration issues and poor decision-making.

The American Psychiatric Association has cautioned that depression significantly impacts productivity, and along with stress, it leads to presenteeism, absenteeism and employee turnover. Other studies show that depression increases the risk of heart disease, insomnia, weight gain and other unexplained lifestyle diseases, or pains. No wonder CEOs and CHROs are focusing on both the mental and physical well-being of employees.

To make a difference, they need to acknowledge the causes of this menace. Research has uncovered some principal sources. Strain can result from a combination of high job demands and low job control, long work hours, job-loss fears, scheduling uncertainty, low pay, work-family conflict, workplace bullying and/or harassment, perceived injustice and lack of social support. So how to fix it?

Many factors can be at least partly be removed if businesses stop taking existing jobs and organizational structures as sacrosanct and go for redesigns. Here are some examples:

Remove distractions: Software company SAS has a 35-hour work-week, as few people in most organizations work more than 36 productive hours in a week, and has sought to relieve burdens that waste time, offering on-site childcare, elder care assistance, expert advice on health providers, adoption assistance and other such benefits. An emphasis on employee trust and decentralized decision-making also eliminate endless ‘check-in meetings’ and the need to get approvals from layers of management.

Use automation to relieve pain points: A company that is redesigning the primary care experience for both patients and providers has used tech effectively. It needed to reduce physician turnover and burnout (a massive problem within the industry) and provide a good patient experience by increasing doctors’ level of engagement. Doing so required addressing a dramatic rise in bureaucratic tasks, excessive work hours and complex digitization protocols.

The company did something that any organization can do to reduce the wasteful effort that makes long hours necessary and work stressful. We call it ‘user-centred work design.’ It takes the same form as ‘user-centred product design,’ pioneered by IDEO. It has now become de rigueur at the firm and typically includes an almost anthropological observation of people’s product experiences. The company has hired more than 100 software engineers and rejected off-the-shelf software. These engineers engaged with physicians to figure out what tasks could be automated to reduce the latter’s workloads, and developed software that was simple to use. Groups of people from all jobs and levels met regularly to determine how to allocate work in ways that reduce stress. This helped the firm’s employees figure out what practices and tasks could be eliminated without any adverse consequences.

For any given job, the number of unnecessary tasks performed in a given day is pretty astounding. Many activities are simply leftovers from long-established policies that no longer serve a purpose, like some of the criminal laws India has. Certain processes, including many in HR (job requisitions and annual performance reviews) don’t add significant economic value. And many companies take current job designs and work arrangements for granted, thereby forgoing opportunities to reduce workplace stress.

Our interviews within leading-edge companies that have embraced a holistic definition of health and well-being and claim to understand the connection between employee health and business performance, found that most of them consider their work environments and processes necessary, but never question what they are doing or how they are doing it. For instance, one bank never even considered the idea that its 100-hour work-week was neither mandated by law nor useful in attracting/retaining talent. No wonder workplace stress is not just high, it’s on the rise.

Redesigning jobs to reduce stress and increase health and productivity is not a formulaic activity, which is also the major reason that most enterprises hesitate to attempt it. Just like product design, it requires close observations and employee interactions to ascertain how to remove unnecessary tasks. In all this, employees need to be consulted.

Ultimately, it requires leaders who refuse to accept workplace stress and depression as unchangeable and who don’t apply Band-Aids like yoga classes and stress-reduction workshops to overcome the problem. Put employees at the heart of the job design process, and any organization can accomplish a positive metamorphosis.