Redesign jobs to alleviate work stress and employee depression
Summary
- A silent epidemic that stalks job-holders can be fought off with measures aimed at their well-being. Here are some examples of what some leading-edge companies have done.
Enterprises today face an epidemic of workplace stress and depression that takes an enormous toll on employees and corporate performance. In late 2019, the American Institute of Stress highlighted that 83% of US workers suffer from work-related stress, a third consult a doctor for stress-related issues and 18% had quit their jobs. And then there’s depression: According to a 2022 Deloitte survey in India, 59% of respondents reported symptoms of depression, including feelings of sadness, lack of interest, fatigue, concentration issues and poor decision-making.