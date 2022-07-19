Redesigning trade policy: What is the best way ahead for India?

Finally, trade policy needs to be supported by other policies which are outside the realm of the commerce ministry. Providing better infrastructure and easier procedures are no-brainers. The government’s production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme is a new initiative in building a competitive domestic industry. Since the scale of such assistance will inevitably be limited by the fiscal space available, it should be limited to new areas with high potential. Equally important, it should be provided on the clear understanding that the beneficiary must compete with imports subject to reasonable tariffs. The need to keep Indian access to imports open is especially important in areas where technology is changing rapidly (as in green energy). New and more efficient technologies may come up and keeping such products out by raising import barriers will only make the domestic economy more uncompetitive. PLI beneficiaries should not be allowed to lobby for an increase in import duties beyond the level initially in place.

