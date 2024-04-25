Redistribution: A Universal Basic Income policy can’t turn poverty into history

Election campaigns can generate more heat than light, and now that a war of words has broken out over redistribution between India’s ruling party and its chief opponent, we could do with more of the latter. To redistribute earnings from the rich to the poor literally, the idea of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) has been kicking around in policy debates across the world since it was first proposed by Thomas Paine, an American revolutionary, and refined by English writer Thomas Spence in 1797.