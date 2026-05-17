Redistribution is a red flag: any mention of a ‘people’s dividend’ risks scaring off stock market investors

South Korea has the world’s best-performing stock market this year. It has now been thrust to the forefront of a global discussion over whether artificial intelligence (AI) widens wealth inequality—and how governments can ensure that society at large benefits from this revolutionary technology.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Kim Yong-beom, a veteran economist and chief of policy for President Lee Jae Myung, floated the idea of a “people’s dividend.” “In the AI era, excessive profits are naturally concentrated,” he wrote. His goal is to encourage the idea that profits made by the few winners are shared with those who lack AI-related skills or access to capital.
This is reminiscent of President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive in 2021, a socialist push to broaden China’s middle class. Dividing up the AI corporate windfall aside, Seoul has also focused on Korea’s elevated apartment prices. It has followed Xi’s line of “housing is to be lived in, not speculated on,” reinstating a heavy capital gains tax on multiple-home owners.