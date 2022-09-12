Redo road pricing

The reality of Indian roads is askew from the spiffy infrastructure blueprints that get bandied about. So even the adoption of tech solutions to ease traffic is often met with cynicism. Yet, a proposal to deploy global positioning system (GPS) satellites in place of FASTag readers at toll barriers for highway charges is an idea rich in potential. For one, given India’s swelling road usage, all choke points need to be eliminated. Despite swipe-past car tags, too much time and fuel get wasted in policy-made snarls. Second, GPS trackers enable payment only for the road length used, which is much fairer. They could also help us adopt a wider system of dynamic road pricing. Consider a big crowded city. Sky-cams could easily track congestion like Google Maps does, while software could use these inputs to vary route prices by demand and supply to nudge users this way or that. Conveyed in real-time to users via an online app, price data could optimize traffic flows and make our urban commutes easier. The charges must be set progressively: fancy vehicles should pay more, while modest two-wheelers and the like travel free. Let’s rethink road pricing. GPS enables us to.

