Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Views /  Redo road pricing

Redo road pricing

HT
1 min read . 12:39 AM ISTLivemint

  • The adoption of tech solutions to ease traffic is often met with cynicism. Yet, a proposal to deploy GPS satellites in place of FASTag readers at toll barriers for highway charges is an idea rich in potential

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The reality of Indian roads is askew from the spiffy infrastructure blueprints that get bandied about. So even the adoption of tech solutions to ease traffic is often met with cynicism. Yet, a proposal to deploy global positioning system (GPS) satellites in place of FASTag readers at toll barriers for highway charges is an idea rich in potential. For one, given India’s swelling road usage, all choke points need to be eliminated. Despite swipe-past car tags, too much time and fuel get wasted in policy-made snarls. Second, GPS trackers enable payment only for the road length used, which is much fairer. They could also help us adopt a wider system of dynamic road pricing. Consider a big crowded city. Sky-cams could easily track congestion like Google Maps does, while software could use these inputs to vary route prices by demand and supply to nudge users this way or that. Conveyed in real-time to users via an online app, price data could optimize traffic flows and make our urban commutes easier. The charges must be set progressively: fancy vehicles should pay more, while modest two-wheelers and the like travel free. Let’s rethink road pricing. GPS enables us to.

The reality of Indian roads is askew from the spiffy infrastructure blueprints that get bandied about. So even the adoption of tech solutions to ease traffic is often met with cynicism. Yet, a proposal to deploy global positioning system (GPS) satellites in place of FASTag readers at toll barriers for highway charges is an idea rich in potential. For one, given India’s swelling road usage, all choke points need to be eliminated. Despite swipe-past car tags, too much time and fuel get wasted in policy-made snarls. Second, GPS trackers enable payment only for the road length used, which is much fairer. They could also help us adopt a wider system of dynamic road pricing. Consider a big crowded city. Sky-cams could easily track congestion like Google Maps does, while software could use these inputs to vary route prices by demand and supply to nudge users this way or that. Conveyed in real-time to users via an online app, price data could optimize traffic flows and make our urban commutes easier. The charges must be set progressively: fancy vehicles should pay more, while modest two-wheelers and the like travel free. Let’s rethink road pricing. GPS enables us to.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.