Opinion
Reduce oil and gas production, don’t just make it leak less methane
Summary
- Reducing fossil fuel output and usage is the way to go. It makes much more sense than pushing for efficiency to minimize gas leaks.
What sort of climate deal is a summit hosted by the world’s third-largest net oil exporter most likely to pull off? The type that boosts revenues for petroleum companies.
