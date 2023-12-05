Reduce oil and gas production, don’t just make it leak less methane

The main issue is that the easiest way to tackle this is to cut petroleum production as a whole. Oil companies aren’t stupid. If they are throwing away CH4 as waste gas, it’s very often because capturing it and selling it is a lot harder to do in practice than it is on paper. If you’re managing an oilfield, a pipeline or a storage tank, you don’t always have good alternatives to releasing methane into the atmosphere. A large share of pollution comes from blowdowns—deliberate releases—to prevent build-ups of gas that may make equipment inoperable or dangerous. Burning this gas off in a flare is cheaper and easier than installing the infrastructure needed to capture and sell it, but even then, about 9% of the CH4 coming out of the pipe doesn’t get set alight and gets released in its raw form into the atmosphere.