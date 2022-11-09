Reduce year-round pollutants to make Delhi’s air less hazardous4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:34 PM IST
Cutting transport emissions will improve air quality and also make seasonal spikes less damaging
Cutting transport emissions will improve air quality and also make seasonal spikes less damaging
Each year, as Diwali approaches, a conversation on air quality begins to take a higher share of our public discourse. In Delhi, seasonal pollutants contributed by the bursting of crackers, burning of crop residue and heating of twigs to fight the cold get added to year-round contributions from vehicular pollution, construction dust and local industries. The result: the capital’s air quality reaches dangerous proportions, leading to the implementation of some emergency measures, which possibly help ease the situation briefly. But the problem recurs each winter. It’s time for more permanent solutions to be thought of, instead of an annual exercise in crisis management.