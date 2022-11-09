Reduce year-round pollutants to make Delhi’s air less hazardous

The causes of air pollution are many. Some contribute pollutants round the year, whereas others are seasonal. Crop stubble burning in neighbouring states, open fires to meet the heating needs of the poor and Diwali fire crackers are seasonal contributors, while construction dust, polluting industries and transport vehicles contribute to pollution throughout the year. Common sense would tell us that a good air-quality action plan would look at the year-round contributors and find ways of dealing with them. This would not just bring down the base level of emissions, but also create much-needed space for some of the seasonal peaking that may be inevitable.