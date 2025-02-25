Redundancy alert: Here’s how AI assistants are threatening Indian software code factories
Summary
- Generative AI advances in software code generation are about to reach a level that’ll leave only project oversight roles for human engineers. Is India’s IT industry ready for such a dramatic shift?
Software programming involves two distinct efforts: first, an effort to write code that will ‘compile’—in other words, it must be syntactically and logically accurate so that when it is run through its first tests on a computer, it does not result in an ‘ab-end’ or abnormal ending, thereby forcing the programmer to go back and look over the code again for, say, a missed comma that may have caused the ab-end.