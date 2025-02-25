The second effort is to ensure that the entire set of programs being written for a business function (say, for accounts payable) performs the process without error. A syntactically perfect piece of code could still fail to do the job it was designed for. Even in the old manually intensive model, the real challenge lies in functional proficiency. One could make a perfectly moulded phone cover for an iPhone while the requirement is for a Samsung device. The cover may be flawless, but it won’t fit your handset.