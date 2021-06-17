Reflections on the pandemic and our preparations for a third wave

The interval between India’s first and second waves gave us time to prepare for the second wave. Instead, we became complacent as the first wave subsided. The warnings of several experts were ignored. The Prime Minister even announced triumphally at Davos that India had defeated covid. Soon after that, the second wave struck like an awesome tsunami with four times the ferocity of the first, leaving much death and devastation in its wake. As critical shortages of hospital beds and oxygen eased in Delhi, the virus ravaged the small towns and villages of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and elsewhere where there was little or no medical care for hapless citizens. Images of countless funeral pyres and shallow graves on the banks of the Ganga saturated our television screens.

