Since US President Donald Trump started hiking tariffs last year, many commentators have called attention to Asian exporters’ resilience. But the narrowly concentrated gains in Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand have been driven primarily by electronics, obscuring the sharp divisions that a protectionist US and an export-reliant China are perpetuating across the region.
Reform or perish: Asian factories must shape up or ship out in the face of Chinese export aggression
SummaryAsia’s manufacturing sectors are caught between US tariffs and cheap Chinese exports. Factories in Thailand, Indonesia, India and elsewhere have been hit. Policymakers in these countries must address the underlying cost structures that keep them under-competitive.
Since US President Donald Trump started hiking tariffs last year, many commentators have called attention to Asian exporters’ resilience. But the narrowly concentrated gains in Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand have been driven primarily by electronics, obscuring the sharp divisions that a protectionist US and an export-reliant China are perpetuating across the region.
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