Reform or perish: Asian factories must shape up or ship out in the face of Chinese export aggression

Some are already moving in this direction. Malaysia has leveraged its existing ecosystem to strengthen its position as Asean’s semiconductor hub. Vietnam is undertaking reforms to upgrade, though it has yet to establish itself as a highly productive manufacturing base, as opposed to a cost-effective one. Finally, India has resumed reforms, starting with its long-overdue labour codes. Still, it has significant ground to cover to close the gap not only with China, but also with its Asean peers.