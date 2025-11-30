Death by overuse: Let’s refrain from using the term ‘reform’ for every policy change that’s announced
Rajrishi Singhal 4 min read 30 Nov 2025, 04:07 pm IST
Summary
The reflexive use of the word ‘reform’ to describe every policy change risks stripping the word of meaning. Moves like GST rationalization and labour law revisions need to be put to a test: Do they improve things for all stakeholders?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Everybody should take a beat and think before uttering the word ‘reforms’ the next time. Glib usage, frequently in the wrong context, threatens to rob the word of its import.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story