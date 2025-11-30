The codes do envisage sweeping changes and have the potential to alter the country’s industrial relations landscape. But here’s the nub: the government may have been a bit hasty in announcing the implementation of the codes because the eventual execution of the codes will depend on the finalization of rules. The draft rules are expected to be announced soon, and will then be put in the public domain for 45 days for stakeholder inputs before being finalized. Till then, it is status quo.