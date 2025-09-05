GST 2.0: A reform that has gone much deeper than expected
Summary
To the GST Council’s credit, it went beyond the elimination of two rate slabs and delved into fine details to fix structural anomalies in this tax regimes. It broad-bases rates for like goods, corrects inverted duties and clusters products by their end use.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has finally spoken its mind about the GST 2.0 package of reforms mooted by the Centre and earlier adopted by the Group of Ministers (GoM) tasked with the work of rate rationalization.
