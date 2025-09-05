GST 2.0: A reform that has gone much deeper than expected

It is heartening that the list of “demerit goods" or “sin goods" has been confined to tobacco and tobacco products, aerated beverages (given their high sugar content and attendant health risks) and some categories of automobiles (that have the ability to bear a higher incidence of tax). The council has also abjured the temptation of retaining the tax burden on these products at the current level (inclusive of cess) and confined them to the statutorily prescribed 40% rate. Since the rates are ad valorem, evasion-prone tobacco and tobacco products will attract tax on their retail sale price instead of today’s compounded levy. This is a neat and foolproof approach that takes minimal regulatory oversight.