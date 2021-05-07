Reform India's fiscal management law for counter-cyclical impact

What Keynes essentially advocated was this: When output falls below the economy’s potential, the government must add to aggregate demand and stimulate economic activity. This is called a counter-cyclical fiscal policy, in that the size of government stimulus to the economy runs in the opposite direction to the movement of aggregate economic output. Vide this philosophy, which enjoys near-unanimous approval, more government spending in periods of inadequate demand and higher taxes in periods of faster demand growth are usually prescribed. (A scenario of inadequate economic activity is called a negative output gap, since actual output has dipped below the level of output that the economy would be able to produce given its stock of resources. For this discussion, the output gap is estimated with respect to a potential level of output, calculated vide the Hodrick-Prescott Filter approach.)

