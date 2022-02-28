It has long been obvious that India needs a vibrant market for corporate debt, one that goes beyond thinly-traded paper that’s mostly top-rated. We need risk pricing to improve, while the risk-return options on offer widen to fund many more businesses and satisfy more investors. Indeed, we must deepen our debt market overall if the economy’s basic price of money is to balance savings and investments with the efficiency that our quest for prosperity demands. In her 2021 budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had spoken of an “institutional framework" to shore up demand for “investment-grade debt securities". To this end, the government has reportedly held talks with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and a plan is expected to take shape within a month for a state-sponsored entity that would be set up and capitalized to buy okay-quality debt in times of stress, like the recent shadow-lender crisis, and also minimize cases of illiquid paper in general. For this project to play the big-bang debt market booster, however, we also need a yield curve of government securities (G-Secs) across lending tenors that can reflect Indian credit conditions reliably enough to serve as a basis for other bond prices.

To enable the above, we should dust off a proposal that has been lying on our policy shelf for a quarter century. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) role as the Centre’s debt manager should be spun off, so that it does not clash with its mandate to cap inflation. In 1997, this reform was suggested by a panel set up by RBI under S.S. Tarapore to look at how we could turn the rupee fully convertible for capital flows. Given the Asian currency jitters that year, full convertibility was held off, but the panel’s call to hive off a tricky side function of India’s central bank was an idea whose time had come. It has twice been part of our Union budget proposals. In 2007, P. Chidambaram as finance minister proposed a separate agency to manage public debt. Eight years later, Arun Jaitley revived the proposal, but a consensus proved elusive and it was shelved again. Today, it can no longer be put off. A potential fork in our policy path ahead lends it urgency.

Enlarged fiscal expenditure entailed by the Centre’s covid response has already taken our burden of public debt to a level that must get crunched back sharply over the next few years if interest outgoes are to lighten their outsize claims on our treasury. Sustained support in 2022-23 for an economic recovery will pile up further debt, but this time with the worsening risk of an outbreak of inflation. An easy way out would be to simply let prices rip and all rupee debt shrivel as a result, since nominal burdens would stay the same. This option wouldn’t just be unfair on the country, it’s also barred by a 2016 policy that requires RBI to keep a lid on price levels. For too much money not to chase too few supplies and inflate everyone’s bills, it may soon need to tighten credit availability. Since RBI is the state’s debt agent, it must also try to keep public borrowings cheap, which is an aim in conflict with inflation control, as achieving cheaper debt loosens credit. Under fiscal dominance, RBI is far likelier to thrust G-Secs upon captive buyers at inflated prices, offering a yield curve with lower rates than what inflation and market demand would justify. Relieved of this job and conflict, RBI would be able to focus more closely on its task of guarding the rupee’s real value. This reform would also make private bonds easier to value

