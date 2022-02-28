Reform RBI’s task load for a debt market boost

Enlarged fiscal expenditure entailed by the Centre’s covid response has already taken our burden of public debt to a level that must get crunched back sharply over the next few years if interest outgoes are to lighten their outsize claims on our treasury. Sustained support in 2022-23 for an economic recovery will pile up further debt, but this time with the worsening risk of an outbreak of inflation. An easy way out would be to simply let prices rip and all rupee debt shrivel as a result, since nominal burdens would stay the same. This option wouldn’t just be unfair on the country, it’s also barred by a 2016 policy that requires RBI to keep a lid on price levels. For too much money not to chase too few supplies and inflate everyone’s bills, it may soon need to tighten credit availability. Since RBI is the state’s debt agent, it must also try to keep public borrowings cheap, which is an aim in conflict with inflation control, as achieving cheaper debt loosens credit. Under fiscal dominance, RBI is far likelier to thrust G-Secs upon captive buyers at inflated prices, offering a yield curve with lower rates than what inflation and market demand would justify. Relieved of this job and conflict, RBI would be able to focus more closely on its task of guarding the rupee’s real value. This reform would also make private bonds easier to value

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}