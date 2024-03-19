Reform the UPI system: We need sustainable digital payments infrastructure
Summary
- India should mitigate the risks of an online-transfer monopoly while enabling the UPI system to pay for itself and innovate.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), set up in 2016, has revolutionized payment practices in India. The number of transactions and amount transacted during February 2024 were 12.1 billion and ₹18.3 trillion, respectively. Such a large-scale shift to digital payments was unthinkable in an emerging economy like India till a few years ago. What is praiseworthy is the trust earned by this payment mode from millions of people, a large fraction of whom are not tech-savvy. UPI transactions have crossed 80% of the total digital payments through various modes in the country.