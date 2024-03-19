Reform the UPI system: We need sustainable digital payments infrastructure

To RBI’s credit, it came out with a policy in 2019 for licensing so-called new umbrella entities (NUEs), envisaged as UPI competitors, and invited expressions of interest from eligible parties. As per media reports, many consortiums, including ones led by Amazon, Google, Facebook and the Tata Group, applied for NUE licences in partnership with companies such as Reliance and ICICI Bank as partners. Surprisingly, in 2023, RBI abandoned the whole idea, stating that it didn’t receive any proposal with value-additive solutions to India’s digital payments landscape. This reasoning sounds unconvincing. It is difficult to believe that such big players had no value-adding proposition. For argument’s sake, even if they had no new ideas but only wanted to invest, why rebuff them? Some media reports at the time suggested that NPCI-owning banks had lobbied against RBI’s NUE move.