Reformist laws for trading in farm output are best enacted by states

Sadly, we cannot conclude that the freeing of farmers from the clutches of the APMC monopsony was complete, barring those three states, because in the same July 2019 presentation, only four states are named as having fully followed the 2017 template: Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. It could be that the other states had not followed the 2017 template in every detail. Another explanation could be that those states had not followed enactment with a notification of rules. But without notification (the point at which any law is administratively recognized), how could 22 states have been listed as having freed farmers to sell to private traders? The issue remains mired in confusion.