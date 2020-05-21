Opinion | Regulate air safety but leave those fares alone

Those who need to fly can draw additional reassurance from experts who have endorsed aviation industry claims that cabin air is filtered for microbes often enough to prevent airborne infection. What seems overdone, however, are the arbitrary price controls imposed by the Centre for three months. In an effort to contain extortionate pricing as repressed demand is let loose, it has issued airfare bands. A seat on a Delhi-Mumbai flight, for example, must sell only between ₹3,500 and ₹10,000, as reported, with 40% of all seats sold at a price lower than the midpoint. This sounds pro-consumer, but may do more harm than good if it distorts the market’s ability to balance demand and supply. Or pushes weak carriers out of business. The burden of safety protocols has made air services costlier, the shutdown has squeezed finances, and private airlines gasping for survival need all the strategic flexibility they can get. This should include the freedom to respond to dynamic conditions. Aviation fuel may be relatively cheap at the moment, thanks to global oil prices being low, but there is no saying what might happen over the next quarter. Moreover, once the initial spurt of flying is over, actual demand for air tickets in the weeks ahead cannot be foretold. Consumer anxiety may persist. Price controls under high volatility would make it difficult for airlines to optimize operations. If too few seats are sold on a flight, then rather than fly mostly empty, or cancel it, deep fare cuts may be an airline’s best option. On the other hand, if a company would like to experiment with, say, an offer of alternate seats kept vacant for substantially higher fares, such an idea should not be thwarted by fare caps.