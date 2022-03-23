Regulate social media on par with mainstream media on hate speech and libel

Another consideration is cultural sensibility. Most social media platforms are American in their development and ownership. Their content moderation sensibilities also tend to be American. What is dismissed as an instance of bad taste in the US might be a source of much offence and violent reaction in another jurisdiction. A call to burn the Quran by a maverick pastor in the US was featured in a video posted on YouTube in 2010. The pastor was not deterred by the possibility that this could inflame passions in the Middle East and endanger the lives of US troops deployed there. YouTube was guided by its cultural sensibilities and legal liabilities attendant on burning the Quran.