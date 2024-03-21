Regulating AI in finance looks like a wild goose chase

We humans are a sceptical bunch. When new technologies emerge, we view them with apprehension, worrying about their potential negative impact on our lives and future. However, as they reveal their wonders, we often embrace them without question, placing our trust in their ‘capabilities’ without fully considering the consequences. Perceptions of artificial intelligence (AI) vary greatly. Some view AI as a threat to the future of humanity, while others see it as a transformative force with the capacity to resolve pressing human problems. While there is no single notion of what AI is, it is useful to think of it as a set of computer algorithms that can perform tasks otherwise done by humans.