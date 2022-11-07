Regulation could help ONDC counter an e-com duopoly

The issue of ‘reputation’ is more problematic and raises privacy concerns. The core design principle of ONDC is the disaggregation of deals and interoperability of platforms. This means all customers, sellers and logistics providers must be ‘visible’ through all buyer-side and seller-side apps. In the absence of an underlying repository of trust, interoperability and associated dispute resolution will require a system for what ONDC calls “scoring/badging" of “network participants". Based on ONDC documents, these participants include not just sellers and logistics providers, but possibly also buyers (buyer apps are responsible for buyer ‘KYC’). This scoring/badging will have to be centralized and publicly available to ensure portability across buyer and seller apps. This has potential privacy implications, especially since it is likely that the process will have some in-built immutability so that participants can’t simply make new profiles to achieve a reset. One way to reduce the privacy impact would be to limit scoring/badging to sellers, which will implicitly make dispute resolution buyer-centric. But this would also raise overhead costs.

