Businesses had better adapt quickly to India’s new privacy law
Summary
- Under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023, no one can process personal data without a legitimate ground to do so. Data users need the purpose-specific consent of people. Organizations that still haven’t fixed their sales outreach and other processes are living on borrowed time.
Whenever I speak to my clients about how India’s new Digital Personal Data Protection law will affect their operations, it is almost always their sales teams that express the most consternation. “How are we expected to do our jobs if this new law comes into effect?" they ask me, “What are we supposed to do if we can’t call people to see if they want to buy our products?"