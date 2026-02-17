Regulation please: AI doing its own medical research entails the risk of putting human lives in danger
AI-controlled laboratories that can run their own experiments and invent new cures could revolutionize medicine. Yet, such autonomy mustn’t go unregulated. Rogue agents can easily come up with deadly stuff that we may—or may not—live to regret.
Early in 2020, as cities around the world began locking down in response to covid, a few researchers were still able to continue to run their experiments. Even though they, like everyone else, had been prohibited from entering their labs, they were able to log into ‘cloud laboratories’ and submit their trials remotely, leaving it to robotic arms and automated instruments to execute their instructions from a distance.